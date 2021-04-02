Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.36 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

