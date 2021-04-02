Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

