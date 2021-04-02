Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Critical Contrast

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.52 $267.38 million $2.29 16.29 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.22 $353.81 million $6.55 22.39

Mid-America Apartment Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 4 0 2.44

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $132.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.