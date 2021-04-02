MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

