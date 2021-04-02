Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.05 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

