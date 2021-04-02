Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock remained flat at $$9.60 during trading hours on Friday. 73,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,814. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,587 shares of company stock worth $244,169.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

