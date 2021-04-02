Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIGO opened at $38.51 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

