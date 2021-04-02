MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $15.45 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $165.60 million and approximately $5,087.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $15.45 or 0.00026005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.93 or 0.00412255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.01 or 0.05014106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,717,874 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.