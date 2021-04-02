Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Tops $4.32 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $48,753.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,806,360 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

