Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $396,179.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00073828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00288257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.00811039 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00092586 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,910,591,408 coins and its circulating supply is 3,705,381,841 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

