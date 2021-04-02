Minter Network (BIP) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $47.33 million and $624,322.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00325208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00742409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,907,596,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,702,387,393 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

