Mirai (MRI) Price Up 63.2% This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Mirai has a market capitalization of $6,143.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Mirai Token Profile

MRI is a token. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 tokens. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mirai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.