Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.39 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00014331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $435.23 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,068,471 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

