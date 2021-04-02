Mirror Protocol Price Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $8.87 or 0.00014803 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $450.91 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,822,996 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

