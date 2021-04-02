Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $28.13 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $312,799.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $337.14 or 0.00567454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 83,437 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

