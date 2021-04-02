Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $641,294.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $30.71 million and $641,294.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for about $17.44 or 0.00029319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,761,300 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.