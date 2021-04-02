Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $109,724.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $23.67 or 0.00039645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,205,936 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

