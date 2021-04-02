Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $27.51 million and $280,070.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.34 or 0.00015822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.00755853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,944,597 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

