Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $42.81 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $301,334.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $42.81 or 0.00071443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 668,840 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

