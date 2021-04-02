Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.09 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and $32.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.91 or 0.00487162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.