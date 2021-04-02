Mixin Price Hits $828.08 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $445.40 million and approximately $206,640.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $828.08 or 0.01391849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,874 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

