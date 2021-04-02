MktCoin (MLM) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,557.14 and $1,181.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

