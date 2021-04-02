MobileGo Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, MobileGo has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $1.91 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

