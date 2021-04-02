Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,089,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,380,868 shares in the company, valued at $772,723,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.55. 7,269,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,012. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

