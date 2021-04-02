Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $189.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,616,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,660,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.