Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $26,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,483,000 after purchasing an additional 356,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,616,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,660,040 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

