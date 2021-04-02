ModiHost Reaches Market Cap of $197,508.87 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $197,508.87 and $30,927.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 995.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

ModiHost Token Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 tokens. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

ModiHost Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

