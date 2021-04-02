Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 210,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of -137.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
