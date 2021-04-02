Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 210,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of -137.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

