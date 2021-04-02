MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Achieves $138.46 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and $4.33 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,721.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.79 or 0.03361929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.73 or 0.00344488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.38 or 0.00973496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.11 or 0.00437218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00410487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00290501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00025420 BTC.

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

