MonaCoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $139.07 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,565.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.54 or 0.03531484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.18 or 0.00987458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.00436977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.08 or 0.00414804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00282540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025443 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

