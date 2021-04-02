Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,725.57

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.57 ($22.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,894 ($24.75). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,884.50 ($24.62), with a volume of 637,411 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,851.11 ($24.18).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,826.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,725.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders purchased 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,424 over the last three months.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

