Monetha 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,036.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.