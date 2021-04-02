Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

