Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $103,796.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,098.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

