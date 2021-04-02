Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 905 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $14.31 on Friday, hitting $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.11 and a 200 day moving average of $336.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.