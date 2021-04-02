Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,518 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.36. 1,811,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,520. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.