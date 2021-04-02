Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $135,843.30 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,389. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $192.00 and a one year high of $307.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

