MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 40.6% Higher This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and approximately $318,666.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00358385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,361,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,341,102 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

