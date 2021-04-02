MoonSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $536,565.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $536,565.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.27 or 0.00343799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,361,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,341,102 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

