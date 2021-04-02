Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Garmin worth $111,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.56.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

