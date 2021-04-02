Morgan Stanley Buys 177,267 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of TE Connectivity worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

