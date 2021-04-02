Morgan Stanley Buys 60,492 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $112,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

