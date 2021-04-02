Morgan Stanley Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of FirstEnergy worth $112,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

