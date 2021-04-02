Morgan Stanley Has $109.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $109,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 198,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 409,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $169.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.42 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

