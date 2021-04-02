Morgan Stanley Has $111.04 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.39% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $111,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

