Morgan Stanley Has $111.99 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $111,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

