Morgan Stanley Has $115.92 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 593.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.86% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $115,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.