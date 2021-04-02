Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Genuine Parts worth $111,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

