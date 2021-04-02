Morgan Stanley Invests $116.27 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,374,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,272,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of ContextLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WISH stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

