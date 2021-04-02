Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Morgan Stanley worth $820,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 332,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,151,000 after purchasing an additional 362,192 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 309,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 13,195,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,831,047. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

